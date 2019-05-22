|
|
Maria Colonna
Edison - Maria Colonna, 95, of Edison died on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield, NJ.
Marie was born in Bisceglie Bari, Italy to the late Pantaleo Angarano and Teresa Valente. She came to America in 1955 and resided in Little Italy, NY. After 35 years of living in NY, she finally moved to NJ were she resided in Edison until her death.
Marie enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting and especially spending time with her family.
Marie is predeceased by her husband, Antonio Colonna in 1999. She is survived by her daughter, AnnMarie Burg and her husband Ivan of Edison and her son, Peter Colonna and his wife Payom of Sharpsburg, GA; 4 grandchildren, Anthony, Christine, Steven and Julie; 6 great-grandchildren, Elijah, Emanuel, Joshua, Sonja, John Anthony and Olivia.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 10 am in the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue (Rt. 27), Metuchen. Entombment will be in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 7-9 pm. To send condolences visit www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 22, 2019