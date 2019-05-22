Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Colonna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Colonna


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria Colonna Obituary
Maria Colonna

Edison - Maria Colonna, 95, of Edison died on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield, NJ.

Marie was born in Bisceglie Bari, Italy to the late Pantaleo Angarano and Teresa Valente. She came to America in 1955 and resided in Little Italy, NY. After 35 years of living in NY, she finally moved to NJ were she resided in Edison until her death.

Marie enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting and especially spending time with her family.

Marie is predeceased by her husband, Antonio Colonna in 1999. She is survived by her daughter, AnnMarie Burg and her husband Ivan of Edison and her son, Peter Colonna and his wife Payom of Sharpsburg, GA; 4 grandchildren, Anthony, Christine, Steven and Julie; 6 great-grandchildren, Elijah, Emanuel, Joshua, Sonja, John Anthony and Olivia.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 10 am in the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue (Rt. 27), Metuchen. Entombment will be in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 7-9 pm. To send condolences visit www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now