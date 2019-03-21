Services
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Diaz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Dolores Diaz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Dolores Diaz Obituary
Maria Dolores Diaz

Perth Amboy - Maria Dolores Diaz, 87 of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 20, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side.

Maria was born and raised in Yaque Abajo, Janico, Dominican Republic and came to Perth Amboy 47 years ago. She was a seamstress for many years. Maria was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Perth Amboy.

She is preceeded in death by her cherished sons Adriano and Timoteo Diaz; loving daughter of Damian and Ramona ( Nunez ) Diaz.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years Jesus Diaz; beloved mother of Sergio and his wife Ramona, Marta Diaz - Pupek and her husband Christopher, Cornelia "Cookie" Diaz - Lill and her husband Michael, Jose Diaz and his wife Beverly, Mauro "Ariel" Diaz; dear sister of 4 brothers and 3 sisters; adored grandmother 9 and great ~ grandmother of 5; cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews and cousins.

We begin to leave on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9:15am form the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay street, Perth Amboy for a Funeral Mass at 10 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Visitation will be on Friday, March 2, 2019 from 5 ~ 9pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now