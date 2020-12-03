1/
Maria Doroba Cwik
Maria Doroba Cwik

South River - Maria Doroba Cwik, age 91 of South River, passed away peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Nockowa, Poland, she had lived in South River for many years. Before her retirement, Maria worked as a machine operator for Johnson & Johnson in North Brunswick. She was a communicant of St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church in South River.

She is predeceased by her husband Bronislaw in 2011, her daughter Anna in 2004, her brothers Ignac, Joseph, Frank, Edward, and Stanislaw Doroba and her sisters Julie Rog, Stefania Doroba and Genowefa Haratyk.

Surviving are her son Albert Doroba, her brothers Henry and his wife Eva Doroba, Mitchell and his wife Jackie Doroba, her sister Helen Augustyn and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 9:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave. South River, with a 10:00am funeral mass at St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church in South River. Burial will follow at St. Hedwig's Cemetery in Trenton.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 8:30am to 9:30am.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, there is a limit of 50 guests allowed in the building at once and masks must be worn at all times. Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
