Maria Fasanella



Somerset - Maria Fasanella passed away on June 17, 2020 at Parker Nursing Home in Somerset, she was 94 years old. She was born January 2, 1926 in Atella, Italy to Marianna Foscare and Arturo Manilio. She immigrated to the United States in December 1947 and was married to her husband, the former Bound Brook Chief of Police, Joseph Martin Fasanella on February 7, 1948. They lived in Bound Brook where they raised their two sons Joseph (Somerville) and John (Williamsburg, VA). She was a congregant at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bound Brook for 72 years.



She was predeceased by her husband, parents, brother Luigi (Italy) and two sisters Lucia and Asunta (Italy). She is survived by her sons Joseph and John and his wife Barbra and her brother Giovanni (Bridgewater) and numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews in NJ and Italy. Her final devotion of love to her late husband Joseph was passing on what would have been his 96th birthday. Interment was at Bound Brook Cemetery on June 22, 2020. Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Joseph's Catholic Church PO Box 72, Bound Brook, NJ 08805. Arrangements were by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook.









