Maria Hirst Nangeroni Doremus
Edison - Maria Hirst Nangeroni Doremus, 66, departed this life on May 29, 2019, ending her struggle with lung disease. Known to her family and friends as "Molly," she grew up in Bound Brook and was a graduate of Bound Brook High School, Class of '71. She received her Bachelor's degree from Waynesburg College and later studied at the Sorbonne in Paris, France, and la Universidad de Madrid, Spain. She taught both Spanish and French locally in grades K-12 and was a firm believer in the importance of being multi-lingual.Molly married William (Bill) Doremus, also of Bound Brook, and together they made their family home in Edison, NJ.There she filled her world with her wonderful artistic creations and beautiful endless gardens. She brought joy and laughter into life and had an amazing ability to relate to everyone she met.
She is survived by her loving husband Bill; three daughters, MaryBeth, Rosalind, and Molly; and four grandchildren, Andrew, Melanie, Carmine, and Julia.
Arrangements are being handled by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Bound Brook.
Published in Courier News on June 6, 2019