Maria Kavouras
Basking Ridge - 45, passed away peacefully April 19, 2019 at home with her family at her side. Maria was born on January 12, 1974 in Jackson Heights, NY to John and Vasiliki (Lepoura) Bliziotis. She was a dedicated mother, active member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, and an active parent in the children's schools and activities. Maria had a passion for family. She also loved to cook and bake, as well as travel. She was much admired not only by friends and family, but also by all who had the opportunity to meet her. She was a quiet person, with a kind and compassionate spirit. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Maria was preceded in death by her father, John Bliziotis.
She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Thomas Jr., her four children, Louis, John, Nicolette, and Michael, her Mother Vasiliki, two brothers Bill and Jimmy Bliziotis, a sister Effie Bliziotis Pantagis.
Visitation will be 3pm to 8pm Thursday May 2, 2019 at St George Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 River Rd, Piscataway, NJ.
Funeral liturgy will be held 11:30am Friday May 3, 2019 at the church. Interment will be at Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick. Arrangements are by Bruce C VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 North Gaston Ave. Somerville.
lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St George Greek Orthodox Church Memorial Fund. To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 28, 2019