Maria L. Thompson
Dunellen - Maria L. Thompson, 56, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home in Dunellen. Maria was born in Hazleton, PA to John and Lynn DeBias and was raised in Martinsville, NJ and has resided in Dunellen for the past 25 years. She was a proud mother who enjoyed swimming, traveling to the beach, reading books, cooking, gardening and most importantly spending time with her loving family and close friends. Maria is predeceased by her father, John DeBias. She is survived by her loving daughters and best friends, Skye Thompson, Autum Thompson, and Brooke Thompson; mother, Lynn DeBias; brother, John DeBias, Jr.; nephews, John DeBias, III, and Brian DeBias and good life long friend, James M. Doyle. Visitation will be held from 4-8PM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 with a funeral service at 7:30PM. Cremation will be private.
Published in Courier News on July 18, 2019