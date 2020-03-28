Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Maria V. Blath


1919 - 2020
Maria V. Blath Obituary
Maria V. Blath

formerly Middlesex - Maria V. Blath, 100, formerly of Middlesex, passed away on Tuesday, March 24 at Rivers Edge Rehab Center in Raritan. Born in Bound Brook, she was the daughter of the late Ferdinand and Dominicka (D'ellasandro) Ianiero.

Maria worked for many years as a seamstress, mainly in the Garment District of New York City. She would later work in bridal shops around the area before retiring some years ago. She was the last survivor of her 4 siblings.

Besides her parents and her brothers and sisters, Maria was predeceased by her loving husband Martin in 1974. She is survived by her 2 sons, Martin of South Dakota and Fred and his wife Deb of Nebraska. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, as well as by many great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be held privately.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
