Services
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-1712
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
280 Amboy Ave. (Rt. 35)
Woodbridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Wolf

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Wolf Obituary
Maria Wolf

Edison - Maria Wolf, 95, of Edison, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Aristacare At Alameda Center in Perth Amboy. Mrs. Wolf was born in Magyarlak, Hungary to the late Steven and Anna Haklar. Maria came to the United States in 1959 and had lived in Perth Amboy before moving to Edison eight years ago. She was employed by Maiden Form in Perth Amboy as a seamstress for twenty three years before retiring in 1982. She was a member of the Our Lady of Hungary Church, Perth Amboy and the Hungarian American Citizens Club, Woodbridge. She was predeceased by her husband Adam Wolf in 1987, two brothers Deszo and Gyular Haklar. Maria is survived by her two sisters, Rose Pluhar of Edison and Irene Globits of Magyarlak, Hungary, nephew George Pluhar, several other nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday June 8th, 11:00 am at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 280 Amboy Ave. (Rt. 35) Woodbridge NJ. Arrangements were handled by Mitruska Funeral Home 531 New Brunswick Ave. Fords. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now