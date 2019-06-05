|
|
Maria Wolf
Edison - Maria Wolf, 95, of Edison, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Aristacare At Alameda Center in Perth Amboy. Mrs. Wolf was born in Magyarlak, Hungary to the late Steven and Anna Haklar. Maria came to the United States in 1959 and had lived in Perth Amboy before moving to Edison eight years ago. She was employed by Maiden Form in Perth Amboy as a seamstress for twenty three years before retiring in 1982. She was a member of the Our Lady of Hungary Church, Perth Amboy and the Hungarian American Citizens Club, Woodbridge. She was predeceased by her husband Adam Wolf in 1987, two brothers Deszo and Gyular Haklar. Maria is survived by her two sisters, Rose Pluhar of Edison and Irene Globits of Magyarlak, Hungary, nephew George Pluhar, several other nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday June 8th, 11:00 am at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 280 Amboy Ave. (Rt. 35) Woodbridge NJ. Arrangements were handled by Mitruska Funeral Home 531 New Brunswick Ave. Fords. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 5, 2019