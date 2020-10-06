Marian EganMonroe - Marian Egan, 66, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home after a battle with cancer. She was born in New Brunswick, NJ where she proudly lived most of her life and graduated from St. Peter's High School class of 1971. Marian worked for the city of New Brunswick in the Tax Assessors Office before she retired in January of this year. She loved to travel with her family and friends, especially to Cape May and Walt Disney World. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.Marian was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Louise Egan. She is survived by her children, John Connelly, Allison Lyons and her husband Pat, Bonnie Farber and her husband Bradley and Beth Sullivan and her husband Tom; brother, Michael Egan and his wife Pat; sister, Susan Egan; ten grandchildren, Caitlin, Erin, Peyton, Kassidy, Patrick, Jacob, Shaughn, Jenna, Madelyn and Jax; along with cherished cousins, nieces and nephews.A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Peter the Apostle Church, New Brunswick. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marian's memory can be made to a foundation that was near and dear to her heart, Foundation for Ichthyosis and Related Skin Types. PO Box 1067, Landsdale, PA 19446 or