Marian Joyce Grady
North Brunswick - Marian Joyce Grady, warmly referred to as "Joyce," passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019, at Francis Parker Nursing Home in New Brunswick after having been surrounded by her loving husband of 36 years, James Francis Moller, her daughter, Christine Grady and granddaughter, Gillian Blewett.
Joyce was born and raised in Burlington, NJ. She most recently lived in North Brunswick. Joyce was married to James Moller in June 1983. Theirs was truly a love story.
Joyce graduated from Burlington High School early and was awarded a full scholarship at the University of Pennsylvania, class of 1951. She went on to receive her Master of Social Work degree from Rutgers University in 1966. Joyce was employed by Roosevelt Hospital in Edison as a psychiatric social worker and then chief psychiatric social worker, from 1968-1992. In addition, Joyce had a psychotherapy private practice in Highland Park for many years, was a field instructor and an adjunct professor at the Rutgers Graduate School of Social Work. Joyce was included in Marquis' Who's Who of American Women in 2002.
Joyce loved poetry, music and dancing, tending to her flowers, painting and spending time at the beach. She also thoroughly enjoyed attending classes at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Rutgers (OLLI-RU). She was devoted to her husband, daughters and grandchildren.
Joyce was predeceased by her parents, David and Agnes Marian (Conroy) Lawber, her sister Judith Labriola, and her daughter Andrea Carol Green. Joyce is survived by her husband, James Moller, her daughter, Christine Grady, granddaughter, Gillian Blewett, and grandsons, Hans Lindsey and Joseph Roseberry.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019