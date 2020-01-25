Services
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Bound Brook, NJ
View Map
Marian Marascia Obituary
Marian Marascia

Wall Twp - Marian Marascia, 90, died peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Sunnyside Manor surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Joseph and Gandolfa Termine, Marian was born in Brooklyn, NY, and lived most of her life in Bridgewater before moving to Tinton Falls and Wall Twp. She worked as a secretary for the Bridgewater Twp Public Works retiring in 1978. Marian was an active communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Bound Brook where she helped in many fundraisers and activities. She enjoyed volunteering, attending her prayer group, taking trips to Atlantic City, and spending time with her family, friends, and cherished grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Francis "Frank" J. Marascia in 2013. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved children, Isabelle "Liz" Cummings and husband, John of Middlesex; Marie Rudolph and husband, Chuck, of Green Brook; Annette Kitrick and husband, Mark of Wall and Frank Marascia and wife Gail, of Washington Twp; seven grandchildren, Jason Rudolph, Ryan, Kristen and Michael Kitrick; and Kyle, Sean and Ava Marascia. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 3-7 PM at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Prayers will be said 9AM at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 followed by a 10 AM Mass at St. Joseph's Church in Bound Brook. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeside Hospice, 67 Walnut Avenue, #205, Clark, NJ 07066.
Published in Courier News & Asbury Park Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
