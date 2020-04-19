Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Marian Racki Obituary
Sayreville - Marian Racki, age 72 of Sayreville, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Venetian Care Center in South Amboy. Born in Skarzysko-Kamienna, Poland, he had resided in Sayreville for 30 years. Before his retirement, Marian worked as a machinist with Henry Repeating Arms in Bayonne.

He is predeceased by his wife Krystyna.

Surviving are his son Christopher and his wife Tomoko and his daughter Elizabeth Racki.

All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859. Letters of condolence can be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
