Marian S. Marshall
East Brunswick - Marian S. Marshall, 97, passed away September 28,2019 at the Chelsea, East Brunswick. Marian was born June 28, 1922 to parents Samuel and Sadie Mae (Smith) Stronigan in Kortright NY. She graduated from Sussex High School, Sussex New Jersey in 1941 and was united in marriage to E Tim Marshall of Johnstown PA on March 20, 1948.
Marian will be sadly missed by her children E. Tim Marshall of Metuchen, Lynne (David) Polodna of La Crosse, WI, Robert (Lynne) Marshall of East Brunswick, and Peter (Claire) Marshall of Point Pleasant. She is further survived by grandchildren Emelia, Leigh (Fiancé Kristi), Timothy (Stephanie), Matthew, Christopher, Garrett, Megara, and Connor; Great Granddaughter McKenna; and nieces Betty DeGroat and Claire Dixon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Tim, daughter Kathleen Alpiar, sisters Madeline Siegel and Ruth Trudgen, brothers-in-law Arthur Siegel and Thomas Trudgen, and other extended family members.
Marian was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and had been an active member of East Brunswick Women's Club and the Women's Nine Hole Golf League at Tamarac where she had one round of 11 putts in 9 holes. Marian enjoyed golfing, reading, gardening, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church 367 Cranbury Rd East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019