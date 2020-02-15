|
|
Marian Slavic
Perth Amboy - Marian Slavic (nee: Pietruszewski), 87 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy with her family by her side.
Marian was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. She was a PFC manager at National State Bank in Woodbridge and Perth Amboy for 26 years and retired in 1987. Marian was a of member of Holy Trinity Seniors, the Holy Rosary Society, and the Slovak American Citizens Club, and a parishioner of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Holy Trinity Church and the Good Shepherd Parish at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church.
She is preceded in death by her adored husband of 59 years Michael Slavic who passed away in 2016; her loving parents Steven Pietruszewski and Helen (nee: Dafcik) and dear sister of Robert Pietruszewski.
Marian is survived by her devoted daughter Nancy and her husband Jim Herbert; adored grandmother of Kevin & Brendan Herbert; Also remembered are her cousin Joyce Katona, and her dear friends Gloria Hayko & Bonnie and Sal Salmorin
We begin to leave on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 9:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a Funeral Mass at 10am Our Lady of Most Holy Rosary Church, Hopelawn. Interment will be private. Visiting is on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 3 ~ 7pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Good Shepherd Parish at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020