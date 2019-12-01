|
|
Marian Slepian
Bridgewater - 84, died November 30, 2019. Marian was born in Brooklyn, New York and formerly of Worcester, Massachusetts before moving to Bridgewater in 1965. Marian, a graduate of Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, was an accomplished artist working in cloisonné enamel for over 45 years, retiring in 2015. She was an active member of the Chabad of Greater Somerset County. In her spare time, Marian enjoyed traveling, tennis, skiing, golfing, mahjong and reading. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her husband Dr. Howard Slepian, sons Phillip, Matthew, and Alan, daughters in law Naomi and Beth, grandchildren Sarah (husband Itzaleh Bar-Ezer) Aliza (husband Naftali Newman), Shimon (wife Fraedyl), Benjamin, and Jacob, and six great grandchildren Meyer Simcha, Michal, Natanel, Yaakov, Aryeh and Nava.
Funeral services will be 10:30am Monday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville. Interment will follow at Washington Cemetery in Monmouth Junction.
Donations can be made to Chabad of Greater Somerset County. To send condolences, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019