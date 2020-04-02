Services
Somerville - 85, died April 1, 2020. Marianna was born in Helena, Montana and formerly of Brentwood, Missouri before moving to Somerville in 1970. She graduated from Northwestern University with a BA degree in Education and then earned a Masters Degree at the University of Michigan. Marianna was employed as an English teacher in North Dakota for 5 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Somerville, the Somerset Valley Players in Hillsborough, and the Circle Players in Piscataway. In her spare time, Marianna enjoyed walking, reading, and traveling with her husband. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Gene Sellers, two sons Paul Sellers and his wife Libby and Brian Sellers, a daughter Cathy Sellers and her boyfriend Paul Donovan, a brother Donald Olsen, a sister Karen Lakoduk, and three grandchildren.

Services will be private. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville.

Donations can be made to P.O. Box 96011,Washington, DC 20090-6011.To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
