Marianna Golke
Woodbridge - Marianna Golke, 97, of Woodbridge, passed away on August 17, 2019, at St. Joseph's Senior Home & nursing Center.
She was born in Siedlisko - Wolyn, Poland.
She is survived by her sister Emilia and her husband Mieczyslaw Semeniuk, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 4-8 PM, at Ana Maria Zevallos/Skrocki, Home for Funerals, 467 State Street, Perth Amboy.
Funeral services will be 9 AM, Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from the funeral home, followed by a 10 AM funeral mass at Saint John Paul II Parish at St. Stephen's Church. Interment will follow in Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown, Pa.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019