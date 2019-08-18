Services
Marianna Golke

Woodbridge - Marianna Golke, 97, of Woodbridge, passed away on August 17, 2019, at St. Joseph's Senior Home & nursing Center.

She was born in Siedlisko - Wolyn, Poland.

She is survived by her sister Emilia and her husband Mieczyslaw Semeniuk, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 4-8 PM, at Ana Maria Zevallos/Skrocki, Home for Funerals, 467 State Street, Perth Amboy.

Funeral services will be 9 AM, Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from the funeral home, followed by a 10 AM funeral mass at Saint John Paul II Parish at St. Stephen's Church. Interment will follow in Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown, Pa.

For more information and to send condolences please visit zevallosskrockifunerals.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019
