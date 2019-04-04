|
Marianna Plank
Middlesex - Marianna Rosa Plank, 60, of Middlesex, NJ died March 31, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, surrounded by her loving family.
Marianna is survived by her beloved husband Paul, loving children Brandon, Kristin (Philip III) Spies, grandson Philip "Will" Spies IV, her mother Marianna D'Urzo, Mother-in-law Joan Thornton, brother Anthony (Patricia), her sisters Vittoria Cichello (Paul), Nicolina Palko (Daniel) and 23 nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her father Basilio D'Urzo and a brother Antonio.
Visitation will be on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm and Monday, April 8, 2019 from 8:45am to 9:30am at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ 908-725-1887.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30am on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Virgin, 600 Harris Avenue, Middlesex, NJ followed by an Entombment St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to https://www.rwjbh.org/rwj-university-hospital-somerset/giving/give-now. This link provides donors with the form that they'd fill out and submit. Select Oncology as the designation and provide Marianna Plank in the "in memory of" field. Donors may also send a check payable to the Somerset health Care Foundation and include Steeplechase Cancer Center in the memo field. All checks should be sent to the following address: Steeplechase Cancer Center, c/o Somerset Health Care Foundation, 110 Rehill Avenue, Somerville, NJ 08876.
To send an online condolence visit www.bongiovifuneralhome.com.
"Forever in Our Hearts"
Published in Courier News on Apr. 4, 2019