Marianne Bellion
Marianne Bellion

Piscataway - Marianne Bellion, 61, of Piscataway passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 14, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born in Hazelton, PA she is the daughter of John and Joan Sentiwany.

Marianne was a shining star to everyone who knew her, with her big smile and endless supply of energy. She was a daughter, a mother, a wife, but those words sound empty in the face of what she truly was to everyone: a best friend. The bestest friend of all.

She is predeceased by her husband Paul (2017.) She is survived by her daughter Teresa Anne Bellion of Piscataway, mother Joan Sentiwany of Piscataway.

There will be a funeral mass on Wednesday, June 17th at 10:30am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Piscataway. Cremation will be private. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com




Published in Courier News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
