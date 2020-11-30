Marianne England
Point Pleasant Beach - Marianne Fitzgerald England, 61, of Point Pleasant Beach died on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Marianne was born in Red Bank, grew up in Shrewsbury, and resided in Metuchen for many years, before moving to Point Pleasant Beach in 2016.
Marianne was a graduate of Douglass College and worked in information technology for many years, most recently she was SR Manager at Service Now. Her strong work ethic and passion resulted in both professional and personal success.
She was a former communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral in Metuchen.
Marianne was an avid NY Giants Fan and loved living at the beach. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially time spent with her grandchildren. Always the life of the party, her favorite times of the year were the summer, St. Patrick's Day and the Christmas Season.
She is survived by her husband James E. England; three sons, Christopher and his wife Kristin, Brian and his wife Margaux, Michael and his wife Cara; two grandchildren Mason and Charley. She is also survived by her Uncle and Aunt Ralph and Gloria Kerstetter, her sisters Donna Scott and her husband Thomas, Debra Beerman and her husband Marc; her mother and father-in-law James E. and Mary A. (Wallace) England.
Services will take place on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 9:45 Am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home 568 Middlesex Ave. (RT 27) Metuchen, followed by a 10:15 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (https://giving.mskcc.org
). To send online condolences please visit costello-runyon.com
.