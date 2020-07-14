Marianne Hedwig Wais Kerekes



Edison - Marianne passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 85 years old.



Marianne was born to William Wais and Helen Haage, in Irvington, N.J. At the age of four, she and her pre deceased sister, Erika Wais Omoletski, traveled unaccompanied to Germany, where they lived until ages 12 and 16 respectively. The both returned to the United States at the end of World War II by ship and disembarked on Ellis Island, where they were reunited with their mother, Helen.



Marianne was educated in the Irvington school system and graduated with high honors from high school.



Marianne resided in Edison for the majority of her life. She married for the second and final time, in 1965, to the pre deceased Karl Kerekes, where they raised pre-deceased Edgar K. Kaehlert III, Ingrid H. Hammond and Erick K. Kerekes.



She was a dedicated employee of the International House of Pancakes for fifty plus years, before retiring in May 2013.



Marianne Stayed active, loved to swim, enjoyed history and politics, and was an avid astrology buff.



She is survived by her daughter Ingrid H. Hammond, son Erick K. Kerekes and his wife, Diane Kerekes; four grandchildren Cory D. Hammond, Matthew K. Hammond, Melanie A. Kerekes, Megan L. Kerekes; granddaughters-in-law Jessica L. Hammond and Ruth Hammond; 3 great-grandchildren Brayden Michael, Cameron Dawn and Jackson John Hammond.



Marianne was a devoted matriarch of our family. She attended every important event and milestone in her children's lives. She will be deeply missed by us all! Rest in peace our Gigi.



A funeral service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Metuchen on Friday, August 7th at 10:30 am. Following the service, Marianne will be laid to rest in the garden at the church.









