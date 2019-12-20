Services
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Marianne (Jusinski) Miller died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold. She was 84. Born in Newark, NJ she resided there for 33 years before moving to Spotswood then Monroe Township before settling in Hamilton Square.

Prior to retiring, Marianne worked for 25 years as an office secretary for the New Jersey Turnpike. She then became an avid baker and cook, known for her terrific cream puffs along with her infamous pot roast and brown potatoes. Marianne also enjoyed retirement by spending time and making memories with her 3 granddaughters.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert, her parents Chester and Catherine Jusinksi and her granddaughter Shannon Miller. Surviving is her son, Robert Jr. and his wife Susan of Parlin and 2 granddaughters, Megan and Camarie.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-5pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

A prayer service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10 am at Rezem Funeral Home, followed by burial at Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick.

Memorial contributions may be made to Walk to End Alzheimer's ().
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
