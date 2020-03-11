|
Marianne "Ducky" Lako, 83, of Edison, passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2020. She was born in Newark on January 26, 1937. Marianne was a homemaker. She is predeceased by two husbands, Anthony Maltese and John Lako: and a brother, Stephen Dietz.
Marianne is survived by two sons, Jeff Maltese, of Edison and Gary Maltese, of Edison; and a daughter, Melodie Maltese, and her fiancé Eric Weinstein, of Edison; grandson Christopher; two brothers, Thomas Dietz, of Edison and James Dietz, of West Keansburg, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ. 08863, Friday 4-8 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday 10 am at the funeral home. Entombment will be in the Good Shepherd Mausoleum in St. Gertrude's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation, PO Box 6899, Freehold, NJ 07728.
