Marie A. Burke
Woodbridge Township - Marie A. Burke passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Roosevelt Care Center in Old Bridge. She was 86 years old.
Born in Larksville, PA, Mrs. Burke has resided in Woodbridge Township for many years.
She worked as a reservationist at Eastern Airlines in Iselin prior to her retirement; and was a communicant of Most Holy Rosary Church at Good Shepherd Parish in Hopelawn.
Mrs. Burke was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Burke, in 2011; sister, Frances Baranowski; and brothers, Stanley, Edward, Chester and Frank Lapinski.
Surviving are her daughter, Colleen Wright and her husband, Thomas, of Woodbridge Township; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com
), Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers contributions to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org
) in Mrs. Burke's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.