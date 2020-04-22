|
|
Marie A. Haberin
Bound Brook - Marie A. Haberin 90, passed away peacefully, Saturday April 18, 2020 at Regency Heritage Center in Somerset. Born in New Brunswick, she was the daughter of Frank and Angelina (Rose) Capano.
Marie was a lifelong resident of Bound Brook, she worked in the garment industry and at Union Ave. Pharmacy in Bound Brook for many years before her retirement.
She was a devoted communicant of St. Mary of Czestochowa in Bound Brook.
Marie was predeceased by her husband William in 1999 and her siblings Frances, Rita, and Patrick.
She is survived by her children Michele Ritchey of So. Plainfield; Elsa Barboni of Bound Brook; William F. of Georgia; Thomas and his wife Janet of Florida; John and wife Nancy from Hillsborough;
Frank and his wife Christina of Toms River; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; her sister Loretta Leonard and brother Kenneth Capano.
Services at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home in Bound Brook and burial at Bound Brook Cemetery were private.
The family asks that memorial donations in Marie's name be made to at
Published in Courier News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020