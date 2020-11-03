1/
Marie A. Kalli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie A. Kalli

Milltown - Marie Ann (Inzana) Kalli died Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Reformed Church Home in Old Bridge. She was 89.

Born in New Brunswick to the late Dominic W. and Marie Elizabeth (Waelde) Inzana, she lived in New Brunswick and was a 1949 graduate of New Brunswick High School. She moved to Milltown in 1956. Mrs. Kalli was the office manager at Waelde and Inzana Glass in New Brunswick for over 35 years before retiring in 1994.

She was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church in Milltown and was a member of AARP #3885 in North Brunswick where she served as treasurer for many years.

Her husband John E. Kalli, Sr. died in 2015. Surviving are two sons - John E. Kalli, Jr. and his wife Lori of Marlboro and Dominic W. Kalli and his wife Lisa Marie of Milltown; and four grandchildren - John E. Kalli, III, Erin Marie Kalli, Dominic L. Kalli and Andrew Ryan Kalli.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Friday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A graveside funeral service will be held 12:30 PM Friday at St. Peter's Cemetery, 500 Somerset Street, New Brunswick.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Selover Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved