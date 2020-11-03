Marie A. Kalli



Milltown - Marie Ann (Inzana) Kalli died Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Reformed Church Home in Old Bridge. She was 89.



Born in New Brunswick to the late Dominic W. and Marie Elizabeth (Waelde) Inzana, she lived in New Brunswick and was a 1949 graduate of New Brunswick High School. She moved to Milltown in 1956. Mrs. Kalli was the office manager at Waelde and Inzana Glass in New Brunswick for over 35 years before retiring in 1994.



She was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church in Milltown and was a member of AARP #3885 in North Brunswick where she served as treasurer for many years.



Her husband John E. Kalli, Sr. died in 2015. Surviving are two sons - John E. Kalli, Jr. and his wife Lori of Marlboro and Dominic W. Kalli and his wife Lisa Marie of Milltown; and four grandchildren - John E. Kalli, III, Erin Marie Kalli, Dominic L. Kalli and Andrew Ryan Kalli.



Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Friday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A graveside funeral service will be held 12:30 PM Friday at St. Peter's Cemetery, 500 Somerset Street, New Brunswick.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store