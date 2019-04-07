|
Marie A. McNally
Parlin - Marie A. McNally, age 89 of the Parlin section of Old Bridge passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel. Born in Brooklyn, NY she had resided there before moving to Parlin 62 years ago. She was highly regarded as a sales associate at Pink & Blue Youth Center where she worked for 25 years before her retirement. She was a communicant of St Bernadette RC Church in Parlin and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the church choir for several years. Marie was a dedicated sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a hard worker and loyal friend to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
She is predeceased by her husband Kenneth in 1998. Surviving are her children and their spouses Kenneth and Theresa and Pamela and Michael Dury, her granddaughters Allison, Dianna, Jessica, Christine, Kimberly, Emily and Kelly, her great grandchildren Dominick and Adrianna and her brother and sister-in-law Lawrence and Josephine Godina.
Funeral services will be held 8:45am Tuesday from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with a 9:30am Mass at St Bernadette RC Church in Parlin. Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Monday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019