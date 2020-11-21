1/1
Marie Almeida
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Almeida

New Hope, PA - Marie Louise Almeida passed away on Thursday November 19, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital. She was 84 years old. She was born on February 16, 1936 and was raised in Brooklyn, New York.

Mrs. Almeida moved to Somerset, NJ in 1971, where she and the love of her life, her husband Dennis, raised their five children. Mrs. Almeida relocated to New Hope, PA in 2004.

Affectionately known as "Grandma Marie" to her grandchildren, Marie cherished time with her family, her best friend Bunny Pearson and visiting loved ones in Brooklyn. She adored Elvis, holiday dinners and was an avid card player, beating many family and friends while playing the family card game appropriately called S.O.B.

Marie was predeceased by her husband Francis "Dennis" Almeida Sr. in 1986, as well as her son Francis "Dennis" Almeida, Jr. in 2016, and grandson Michael Collier in 2004.

She is survived by her children Karen Collier-Malone (Patrick), Marie Louise Almeida, Stephanie Putman (Troy), Anthony Scott Almeida (Leann), and daughter-in-law Susan Almeida.

Marie was predeceased by her brothers Frank Migliaccio and Salvatore Vicari, as well as her sister Antoinette Smith. Marie is survived by her sister Tina Vaglica, her brother Peter Vicari (Phyllis) and her sister-in-law Terry Migliaccio.

For her love, light, and sense of humor, Marie will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Ricky, Ashley, Maria, Lisa, Nicholas, Laura, Alayna, Frank, Sal, Toni, and Mia, as well as her four great grandchildren.

Services are being held privately under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marie Almeida's name to the Shriners Hospital at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gleason Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved