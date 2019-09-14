Services
Costello-Koyen Funeral Home
399 Avenel Street at Minna Ave.
Avenel, NJ 07001
732-636-2275
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Costello-Koyen Funeral Home
399 Avenel Street at Minna Ave.
Avenel, NJ 07001
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Andrew Catholic Church,
Avenel, NJ
View Map
Formerly of Avenel - Marie Ann Armstrong passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Leisure Park Care Center in Lakewood. She was 81 years old.

Born in Elizabeth, she resided in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township for many years before moving to Little Egg Harbor 17 years ago.

Mrs. Armstrong was employed for many years with National State Bank in Rahway and Fords.

She was a communicant of Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Avenel; and active with the Colonia chapter of Deborah Heart and Lung Center.

Mrs. Armstrong was predeceased by her husband, Duane "Deak" Armstrong, in 2003; son, Michael Armstrong, in 1992; granddaughter, Jessica Eastman in July of this year; and brother, Rocco Capece, in 2016.

Surviving are her children, Kathleen Armstrong, Diane Burns and Larry Armstrong; sister, Lucille Capece; brothers, Thomas and Robert Capece; granddaughter, Sarah Marie Saaga; and a great grandson, Anthony.

Funeral services will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (costello-koyen.com), 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, Avenel. Interment will be in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Deborah Heart and Lung Center (demanddeborah.org) in Marie's memory.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 14, 2019
