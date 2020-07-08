1/
Marie Auteri
1926 - 2020
Marie Auteri

On July 5, 2020 Marie Auteri left this world, a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, neighbor, and friend.

Marie, the oldest of two children, was born to Salvator and Francis Butta of Hoboken NJ on December 1, 1926 before moving to Weehawken NJ at a young age. She retired from Hudson United Bank in 1992.

Marie was a long-time parishioner of St Augusta's in Weehawken before moving to Piscataway in 1998 where she worshipped at Our Lady Of Fatima. She took her faith, bingo, and cross stitching seriously.

She will be rejoined with her parents, husband Salvator, and daughter Connie Sprayberry in the Kingdom of Heaven. Marie will be dearly missed by her brother Philip, son Ross Auteri and daughter-in-law Barbra, son-in-law David Sprayberry, grandsons Anthony and Stephen Sprayberry, and countless friends and neighbors.

There will be a visitation on Friday, July 10th from 9-10AM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen. A funeral mass will follow at 10:30AM at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Piscataway. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com




Published in Courier News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Sheenan Funeral Home
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
