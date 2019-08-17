|
Marie Braga
Metuchen - Marie Scott Braga January 17, 1927-August 16, 2019
Marie Scott Braga passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2019. Born in Newark, she later moved to Metuchen where she resided for 60 years. Marie grew up in Kearny, NJ where she attended Saint Cecelia High School. She would later become a teacher at the school. She was forever grateful to her father who insisted that she attend college in a time when many women were not afforded that opportunity. She graduated from The College of St Elizabeth in Convent Station, NJ with a Bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, a Concentration in History and a Minor in Spanish. She also attended the Newark State Teachers College. Her love of teaching inspired several of her children and grandchildren to pursue teaching careers. She was an active member of the St Elizabeth Alumnae Association and loved planning and attending her college reunions. She developed many lifelong friends within the group.
While living in Metuchen, Marie was a communicant of The Cathedral of St Francis Assisi. She was a member of the Parish Council and was nominated by the Pastor to be the parish representative on the Pastoral Council on which she served for five years. She was active in St Francis Elementary School as a member of the PTA , substitute teacher and Girl Scout Leader for which she won an award from the Bishop for outstanding work. She developed long friendships with fellow leaders and parish members. Marie worked side by side with her husband of 63 years, Arthur, in running their family business American Music Studio in Fords. She also assisted him in his work producing plays at St Joseph High School in many aspects of production. She managed the store while he taught music at the school, produced plays or directed the school band in the evenings.
Marie loved living in Metuchen in her tight knit neighborhood that she and neighbors fondly called, "the campus". Those days spent with other families raising their young children together were among her fondest memories. Marie was a gracious hostess for all family holidays making great Thanksgiving feasts and wonderful Christmas days for all her family. When work would allow, she loved spending time with her husband and children as they loaded up the black Vista Cruiser station wagon one week each summer for the long trek to Sebago Lake, Maine, Nags Head, NC or Chincoteague, Virginia or for shorter day trips for picnics in Belmar, the Poconos or for Sunday family drives. This inspired a love for Maine, the beach and family trips in all her children.
Their children's education was a top priority for Marie and Art. Marie was instrumental in organizing bus transportation enabling girls from the Metuchen area to attend Mount Saint Mary Academy in Watchung. She encouraged all her children to attain college degrees and advanced degrees. She supported them in this endeavor by driving or flying long distances and happily lugging her children's prize possessions in and out of hot, cramped dorm rooms. She proudly attended all graduations celebrating each accomplishment. Marie delighted in the marriage of her son and four daughters planning beautiful weddings for each daughter and warmly welcoming each new spouse to the family.
After working many years in the music store managing the business end, Marie later in life displayed her musical ability when she revealed a love of singing. She enjoyed singing along to all kinds of music. She especially loved show tunes and musical hits from the 40s, and 50s. Among her favorite singers were Jerry Vale, Tony Bennet and Frank Sinatra. More recently, she had a great fondness for Irish music and could be heard happily singing along to her CDs. This was fitting given her affection for her Irish ancestry.
Marie was a devoted daughter and sister who welcomed her mom and brother into her home after her dad's early passing. Her mom would live out her days in the family home. As a doting grandmother, Marie happily attended the plays, dance recitals, gymnastic meets, concerts, birthdays, First Communions, Confirmations and graduations of her grandchildren. Marie is predeceased by her mother Adelaide Scott, her father James L. Scott, her loving husband Arthur, her sister Elizabeth Jones and her daughter Suzann Braga Fallon. She is survived by a brother James Scott(Patricia) of Bonita Springs, Florida, her children; Damian Braga(Kris) of Long Valley, NJ, Adrienne Braga Reuther of West Monroe, Louisiana, Alexandria Braga Anderson of Ocean Grove, NJ , Milissa Kanavy(Len) of State College, PA, son in law Don Fallon of Hightstown, NJ, nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a niece and four nephews.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:15 am at Cathedral of St. Francis of Assisi, Metuchen. Interment will follow at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
A memorial contribution in Marie's memory may be made to The College of St. Elizabeth https://www.cse.edu/giving-to-cse/donate-now
To send condolences please visit https://www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 17, 2019