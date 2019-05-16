|
Marie C. Klingler
Dunellen - Marie C. Klingler, 78, of Dunellen, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Foothill Acres in Hillsborough.
Marie was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Hilda Klingler and by her brother Robert. She is survived by her brother, Henry.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, May 18 from 12:00 Noon until 1:00pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1:00 with all other services held privately.
Published in Courier News on May 16, 2019