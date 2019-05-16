Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
Marie C. Klingler

Dunellen - Marie C. Klingler, 78, of Dunellen, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Foothill Acres in Hillsborough.

Marie was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Hilda Klingler and by her brother Robert. She is survived by her brother, Henry.

Friends may visit the family on Saturday, May 18 from 12:00 Noon until 1:00pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1:00 with all other services held privately.
Published in Courier News on May 16, 2019
