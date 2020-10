Or Copy this URL to Share

Marie Cerbone



East Brunswick - Ms. Marie Cerbone, 77, passed away on October 10, 2020 at Care One @ East Brunswick. She was born in New York in November of 1942.



If there are any living relatives of Ms. Cerbone or anyone with information about surviving family members, please contact us at 732-257-1191 or email us at Allen.Rezem@gmail.com



Services under the direction of Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.









