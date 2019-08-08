|
Marie D'Espies Kettling
Bedminster - Marie D'Espies Kettling, 86, of Bedminster passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Bryan Manor in Chester Township.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 11, 1933, a daughter of the late Harold and Mary Kincade D'Espies. She grew up in Elizabeth and had lived in South Plainfield for 40 years before moving to Bedminster 19 years ago.
Marie was a singer and entertainer throughout her life. Having suffered from rheumatic fever as an adolescent, she was inspired by faith and healing to give back to other patients with heart ailments. In the early 1950s she produced and directed variety shows for the benefit of the Heart Fund of Union County and the American Red Cross.
Marie studied voice and drama at the CBS Conservatory, sang with her father's orchestra, and appeared on the Kraft Television Theatre in New York. Her musical vocals specialized in the glamour and song styling of Big Band standards.
She was the vocalist for the band "The Innovators" founded by her husband, Otto. Marie would take center stage with her microphone accompanied by Otto on saxophone or clarinet right behind her. They also played with "Art Smith and The Associates". Both bands played at local nursing homes, veterans hospitals, and for a variety of social functions.
Mrs. Kettling was a longtime member of the American Federation of Musicians Local 151 of Elizabeth, a member of the Pluckemin Presbyterian Church, and always loved to help people.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Otto C. Kettling, who died November 19, 2003.
Mrs. Kettling is survived by her daughter, Dawn D. Kettling of Bedminster and a sister, Margaret Baringer of Boardman, OH.
A funeral service will be held at the Pluckemin Presbyterian Church, 279 Route 202 - 206, Bedminster on Monday, August 12 at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, Kenilworth. Friends may visit at the Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster on Sunday 4-7pm.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 8, 2019