Boylan Funeral Home - New Brunswick
188 Easton Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-4040
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - New Brunswick
188 Easton Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Marie Dialfonso Obituary
Marie Dialfonso

Somerset - Marie Dialfonso, 73, of Somerset, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick with her two sons by her side. Born and raised in New Brunswick, she was a resident of Somerset for 15 years. Marie will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Marie was predeceased by her husband, Anthony J. Dialfonso; her parents, Michael and Elizabeth Palfey; brothers, Michael, Robert and Richard; and sisters, Eleanor and Janet. She is survived by her sons, Anthony and Peter; brother, Thomas Palfey; and sisters, Elizabeth, Arlene, Jenny, Beverly and Judy.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10AM-1PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick. Due to mom's love of animals, in lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's name can be made to the Franklin Township Animal Shelter, at secondchanceforanimals.org
Published in Home News Tribune on July 25, 2019
