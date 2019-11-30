Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Holmdel Cemetery
900 Holmdel Road
Holmdel, NJ
Marie Domenica (Cardino) Capone

Marie Domenica (Cardino) Capone Obituary
Marie Domenica (Cardino) Capone

Old Bridge - Marie Domenica (Cardino) Capone passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. She was 92.

Born and raised in New York City. After her marriage in 1954, She resided in Brooklyn, NY before relocating to Old Bridge in 1959. In 1996 she moved to Monroe Township, where she has lived for the past 23 years.

In addition to being a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Marie held the position of administrative assistant for The Emerson Radio Corporation, in Jersey City for 6 years. She was also a teacher's aide for the Old Bridge Township school system, as well as a school bus driver for the Manalapan school system.

Marie was predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 1991, daughter, Joann in 2018, and grandson, Michael T. Dobkowski in 1997.

Surviving are her son, James of Old Bridge; daughter, Laura Dobkowski and her husband, Thomas, of New Brunswick, and two grandchildren, Thomas J. and Dayna M. Dobkowski.

A cryptside service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Holmdel Cemetery, 900 Holmdel Road, Holmdel, under the direction of The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick.

Family and friends may visit on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 6-8 pm, at the funeral home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

The family request in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, #203 Roseland, NJ 07068 or https://www.alznj.org/get-involved/donate/
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
