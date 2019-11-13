|
Marie E. Gonzalez
North Brunswick - Marie E. (Evan) Gonzalez died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 80.
Born in South River to the late Alex and Ethel (Fabian) Evan, she has resided in North Brunswick for over 55 years. She received her bachelor degree in nursing from Fairleigh Dickinson University and was head nurse at Middlesex General Hospital (now Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital) in New Brunswick. She then became a teacher and worked at J.P. Stevens High School in Edison and Union County Vocational Technical School in Scotch Plains where she taught for 20 years before retiring in 1998.
Her husband Salvatore J. Gonzalez died in 1997. Surviving are her daughter Lisa Mako of North Brunswick; her son James A. Gonzalez and his wife Cynthia of Lancaster, Ohio; her sister Judy Suznovich of Yardley, Pennsylvania; two brothers - Ronald J. Evan of Old Bridge and Alex Evan of Maryland; and five grandchildren - Frank and Bryan Jelley and James A., Jr., Adam and Brendan Gonzalez.
Visitation will be 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM Friday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday at Selover Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019