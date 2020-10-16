Marie (Mary) E. Kerekes



Somerset formerly of New Brunswick - Marie (Mary) E. (Barrood) Kerekes died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Somerset Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Somerset. She was 91.



Born in New Brunswick to the late William and Nejeba (Farhart) Barrood, she was a lifelong New Brunswick resident before entering Somerset Woods. She worked for AT&T in East Brunswick for 30 years before retiring in 1990.



Ms. Kerekes was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick.



In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by five brothers - Louis, Abraham, Edward, David and Phillip Barrood; and three sisters - Adele Antonios, Sister Rose Barrood and Grace Forrest. Surviving are her daughter Diane Reget of Texas; her son Victor Kerekes of California; two sisters - Jennie Meseroll of Kendall Park and Lulu Thompson of New Brunswick; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM Tuesday at St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church, corner of Remsen Avenue and Sandford Street in New Brunswick followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. Arrangements are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store