Marie (Lasky/Laskowski) Grankowski
Sayreville - Marie (Lasky/Laskowski) Grankowski, 89 of Sayreville, passed away on September 16, 2019, at home with loving family by her side.
She was born in Perth Amboy to John and Mary Laskowski in 1929; the youngest of three children. While growing up in Perth Amboy, Marie attended Holy Trinity elementary school and graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1947. In 1949, Marie married her husband, Edward, and they moved to Sayreville in 1956 to raise their family.
She began working at Margaretten Travel Agency in Perth Amboy during high school and continued her lifelong travel industry career there until her retirement in 1990. Marie was a member of ASTA (American Society of Travel Advisors) and G.I.A.N.T.S. (Greater Independent Association of National Travel Services). Marie loved to travel and was fortunate to travel for business and for pleasure with her family to many destinations and on many cruises over the years.
After her retirement, she enjoyed going to Atlantic City with her husband and later with her daughter. Marie will always be remembered by her family and friends for her love of baking and all the delicious desserts, pies, cookies and cakes that she baked over the years.
She had been a long-time parishioner and communicant of Our Lady of Victories Church since moving to Sayreville.
Marie was predeceased by her husband, Edward, in 2003, as well as by her parents and her two brothers John (Sonny) and Edward. She is survived by and will greatly be missed by her three children and their spouses, son Bruce and his wife Ann, daughter Gayle and her husband John Tracy; and daughter Lisa, all of Sayreville; four grandchildren and their spouses, Michael and Jennifer Grzankowski, Christofer and Melissa Grzankowski, Joan and Brian Bolla, and Joseph Grzankowski, as well as four great grandchildren, one great-great grandson and several nieces and a nephew.
Funeral services will take place on Friday at 9am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main Street, Sayreville, with a 9:30am mass at Our Lady of Victories Church. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.malisewskimemorialhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Sayreville Emergency Squad, Inc., PO Box 9, Sayreville, NJ 08871, or Children's Hospital of Philadephia at https://www.chop.edu/ or a .
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019