Marie H. Harvie
Woodbridge - Marie H. Harvie, 83, of Woodbridge, passed away January 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Jersey City and had resided in Woodbridge for the past 56 years. Marie enjoyed spending time with her family and doing crossword puzzles.
Marie was predeceased by her siblings, Salvatore Maggio and Joanne Blue; and her parents, Carmine and Mildred Maggio.
Marie is survived by John, her husband of 64 years; her children: Robert of Fords; Dianne Harvie and husband, John, of Alva, Wyoming; Denise Harvie of Woodbridge; Anne Bradley and her husband, Robert, of Howell; four grandchildren: Shannon and her husband, Chris Andretta, Robert Jr., Joseph, and Leanna; two great-grandchildren Emma and Christopher; and sister Helen Wronko of Keansburg.
Visitation will be Sunday 4-8 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Funeral services will begin Monday at 10:00 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords.
Donations in Marie's name may be made to the .
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020