Marie Halbert
Woodbridge - Marie Halbert, 80 of Woodbridge passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Center for Hope Hospice in Scotch Plains.
Born in Scranton, PA, Marie was a resident of Woodbridge for 70 years and was a member of St. James R.C. Church. Ms. Halbert was employed for many years as a bookkeeper at Pines Manor in Edison as well as The Original Oyster, Sandy Hook Bay Marina.
Marie was predeceased by her husband in 2014, Ronald Halbert along with her sister, Joanne Koob. Surviving are her children, Lori Halbert and Todd Halbert and his wife Annemarie; grandchildren, Tyler Dambach, Nicholas Kober, Eric and Gia Dominguez, Kyle and Liam Halbert; great granddaughter, Ella Kober; sister, Katherine DuBroff; sister-in-law, Virginia Minion as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 10am on Monday, July 15, 2019 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10:30am Mass of Resurrection at St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge. Interment will follow in Alpine Cemetery in Perth Amboy.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marie may be made to Center for Hope Hospice, 1900 Raritan Road, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076.
To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 12, 2019