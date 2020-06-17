Marie Irene (Deluccia) Ferrara
1922 - 2020
Marie Irene (Deluccia) Ferrara

formerly North Plainfield - Marie Irene (Deluccia) Ferrara, formerly of North Plainfield, New Jersey, passed away peacefully in her sleep at The Courtyards Assisted Living Facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Marie was born November 24, 1922, to Joseph & Antoinette (Gonnella) Ferrara. She is preceded in death by her son, Eugene Deluccia; siblings, Emanuel Ferrara, Ann Givens, and Frank Ferrara. Marie worked at Burroughs Electronics in Watchung, New Jersey and Bradleess in South Plainfield, New Jersey, in the 1970s & 1980s. She was very active in The North Plainfield Seniors, planning and executing holiday parties and other social events. She also was a worker for the voting polls in North Plainfield, getting up at 3:00 a.m., to be at her voting station to help voters. Marie's favorite pastimes were playing Bingo and traveling to Tennessee & Florida to visit with her daughters and trips to Atlantic City with The North Plainfield Seniors and also many trips with her family. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in North Plainfield, New Jersey.

SURVIVORS

Children

Jeanne Irving & husband, Dave of Kingston

Annette Buechel & husband, Thomas of Florida

Michele Wrublevski & husband Frank of New

Jersey

Tina Romero & husband, Efrain of New Jersey

Frances Kruchkowski & husband, Jeff of New

Jersey

Sister

Margaret Minnetti of New Jersey

Sister-in-law Marie Ferrara of New Jersey

Good friend Jackie Adams who was like a

daughter to her

She was also the proud grandmother to 16

grandchildren & 18 great-grandchildren

Marie was loved by many and will be sadly missed.

The celebration of Marie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Marie's name to St. Jude or The Shriners. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.




Published in Courier News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
