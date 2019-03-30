|
|
Marie J. Hayes
Hamilton - Marie J. Hayes, 80, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton.
Born and raised in New Brunswick, Marie has resided in Hamilton for the past 18 years. She was a devoted teacher in Edison for 35 years, prior to her retirement. She enjoyed gardening and painting.
Marie is survived by her sister, Kathleen Hayes; her nieces, Megan O'Donnell and Dona Sahli; her nephews, James Hayes, Jr., Jason (Mary) Hayes, Justin Hayes and Brendan Cahill; her great-nieces and nephews, Mikayla, Hunter, Mackenzie, Vaughn and Chase Hayes and her beloved dog, Duffy.
Funeral Services will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows-St. Anthony Parish, Our Lady of Sorrows RC Church, 3816 E. State Street Extension, Hamilton, NJ.
Cremation will take place privately.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019