Services
Saul Colonial Home
3795 Nottingham Way
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690
(609) 587-0170
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Saul Colonial Home
3795 Nottingham Way
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
8:30 AM
Saul Colonial Home
3795 Nottingham Way
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows-St. Anthony Parish, Our Lady of Sorrows RC Church
3816 E. State Street Extension
Hamilton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie J. Hayes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie J. Hayes Obituary
Marie J. Hayes

Hamilton - Marie J. Hayes, 80, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton.

Born and raised in New Brunswick, Marie has resided in Hamilton for the past 18 years. She was a devoted teacher in Edison for 35 years, prior to her retirement. She enjoyed gardening and painting.

Marie is survived by her sister, Kathleen Hayes; her nieces, Megan O'Donnell and Dona Sahli; her nephews, James Hayes, Jr., Jason (Mary) Hayes, Justin Hayes and Brendan Cahill; her great-nieces and nephews, Mikayla, Hunter, Mackenzie, Vaughn and Chase Hayes and her beloved dog, Duffy.

Funeral Services will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows-St. Anthony Parish, Our Lady of Sorrows RC Church, 3816 E. State Street Extension, Hamilton, NJ.

Cremation will take place privately.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Saul Colonial Home
Download Now