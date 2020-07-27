Marie Juliet Borichewski
East Brunswick - Marie Juliet Borichewski (Piekanski), age 83, of East Brunswick, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Reformed Church Home in Old Bridge. Born in Kingston, Pennsylvania Marie lived in East Brunswick for over 40 years with her beloved husband Michael. Before her retirement from Emma L. Arleth Elementary School, Marie was a teacher for 17 years. She was very active in the community as a devout parishioner of St. Mary's Ostrabrama Church. Marie was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend and teacher. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Marie is predeceased by her parents Zigmund & Helen Piekanski as well as her siblings Theodore Piekanski, Helen Rosetti and Leo Peck. Surviving is her adored husband of 45 years Michael Borichewski as well as her much loved daughters Maryann & Michele Borichewski and her brother Michael Piekanski, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. A Catholic Mass is scheduled for 9am on Thursday at St. Mary's Ostrabrama Church under the direction of Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave South River. Burial will immediately follow at St. Stans Cemetery. Letters of condolence, completed funeral details, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
