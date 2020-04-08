Services
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Marie Kohl

Marie Kohl Obituary
Marie Kohl, 98, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Bridgeway Care Center, Bridgewater. Born in Bound Brook in a house on Vosseller Avenue, she was the daughter of Arthur and Jennie (Fiero) Hall. She lived on Main Street in Bound Brook before moving to Warren many years ago. She was a member of The United Methodist Church of Bound Brook and belonged to the Women's Club.

Marie was predeceased by her husband Frederick Kohl, Sr.. She is survived by her son Frederick Kohl, Jr., her sister Barbara Robb and several nieces and nephews.

Private burial will be at Bound Brook Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
