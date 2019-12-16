|
Marie Komlodi
Formerly of Carteret - Marie Komlodi, 96 of Toms River (formerly of Carteret) passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Born and raised in Perth Amboy, Marie resided there until settling in Carteret in 1963. Her final move was to Toms River in 1999 where she settled in Toms River. Marie was a homemaker and a communicant of the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Assumption in Perth Amboy. Ms. Komlodi was an avid reader and enjoyed music, singing, dancing and would also write her own poems and short stories for her family to enjoy. She also enjoyed cooking and baking traditional holiday favorites which always brought the family together which she adored. Marie was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend to many and she will be deeply missed for the days to come.
Marie was predeceased by her husband in 1983, Joseph Komlodi as well as her siblings, Stanley and Harry Rudyk, Olga Dillman, Helen Paszula and Sophia Ruiz. Surviving are her daughter, Christine Hreniuk and her husband Michael as well as her many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9am to 11am at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading with a prayer service beginning at 11am. Interment will follow at Ukrainian Assumption Cemetery in Hopelawn.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marie may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a .
