Marie Kuhn
Marie Kuhn

Marie Kuhn, 82, loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, passed at home on Thursday, July 9, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She is best remembered for her profoundly deep love of family and friends. She was known for being a lover of everything sweet, as the life of a party, a good listener, and a giver of the most blunt, but best advice around.

Her life started in Brooklyn, then followed her siblings to Somerset county NJ, then to Punta Gorda, Florida and back to Somerset County. She happily made many friends along the way which she loved and cared for as much as family. Her friends from high school have been in touch with her until the very end.

Marie was an engaging storyteller. She had many varied life experiences that she was willing to share. Her audience of family, friends even nurses were always captivated. Laughter followed her everywhere.

Marie's favorite and biggest hobby was shopping (and returning). Her enthusiasm for a sale rack was contagious. The mall and the supermarket were her "happy place". As a FIT graduate, she also enjoyed sewing and continued to fix and modify her clothes into her last years of life. A newly learned fun and inconceivable fact for those that knew her, she was the captain of the Glee Club in high school!

Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband John, brother Joe and her sister Fran.

She is survived by her daughters and sons in law Lisa & Jeff, Leann and Ray, Diane & Craig, Kristin & John, by her son and daughter in law Johnny & Debbie, her many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law Roberta Sollazzo, nieces, nephews and extended family.

All aspects of Marie's traditional funeral will be private for the family only under the direction of Somerville Funeral Home 10 W. End Avenue, Somerville, NJ (908) 725-2079. Please visit www.Somervillefuneralhome.com to send online condolences.

"ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS"




Published in Courier News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
