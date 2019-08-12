Services
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Mountain Ave
Bound Brook, NJ
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resurrection Burial Park
Piscataway, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie DiCubellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Lauer DiCubellis


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Lauer DiCubellis Obituary
Marie Lauer DiCubellis

Bound Brook - Marie Lauer DiCubellis, 93, of Bound Brook, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Sunrise Senior Living in Wall Township. Born in New Brunswick, she was the daughter of John and Barbara Lauer of New Brunswick. She moved to Bound Brook in 1953. She worked for Lilaines Dress Shop in Bound Brook for many years. She was a member of the Bound Brook Senior Citizen Club. She enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City, the ballet and playing cards with family and friends. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Bound Brook and always made delicious cakes for the annual "Fiesta".

Marie was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 1978, her sisters Barbara Pochinski and Margaret Gallus and her brothers John and George Lauer. Marie is survived by her son Joseph and his wife Laura and her daughter, Barbara Miller and her husband Richard. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Jessica Ciliento, Brian Bonis, Elizabeth DiCubellis, Jennifer Gottshall, Danielle and Nicole DiCubellis and four Great-grandchildren, Riley, Cooper, Jacob and Allie.

Services will begin at 9:00 AM, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, Bound Brook. Burial will follow at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway. Visiting at the funeral home will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the .
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now