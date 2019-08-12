|
Marie Lauer DiCubellis
Bound Brook - Marie Lauer DiCubellis, 93, of Bound Brook, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Sunrise Senior Living in Wall Township. Born in New Brunswick, she was the daughter of John and Barbara Lauer of New Brunswick. She moved to Bound Brook in 1953. She worked for Lilaines Dress Shop in Bound Brook for many years. She was a member of the Bound Brook Senior Citizen Club. She enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City, the ballet and playing cards with family and friends. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Bound Brook and always made delicious cakes for the annual "Fiesta".
Marie was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 1978, her sisters Barbara Pochinski and Margaret Gallus and her brothers John and George Lauer. Marie is survived by her son Joseph and his wife Laura and her daughter, Barbara Miller and her husband Richard. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Jessica Ciliento, Brian Bonis, Elizabeth DiCubellis, Jennifer Gottshall, Danielle and Nicole DiCubellis and four Great-grandchildren, Riley, Cooper, Jacob and Allie.
Services will begin at 9:00 AM, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, Bound Brook. Burial will follow at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway. Visiting at the funeral home will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the .
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 12, 2019