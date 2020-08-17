Marie Lenahan
Neptune Beach, FL - Marie Thompson Lenahan, 96, of Neptune Beach, Florida died on Saturday August 15, 2020 at home. Born in Sayreville, New Jersey, she was a lifelong resident until moving to Florida in 2011, living with her daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Frank Koenig and daughter JoAnn Harrigan. Communicant of Our Lady of Victories R.C. Church, she sang in the choir for many years. Graduated from OLV grammar school in 1937, went to St. Mary's High School in South Amboy, graduated class of 1941. Marie worked in Hercules Power Plant, Parlin during World War II.
Daughter of the late Thomas and Madeline Weck Thompson she is also predeceased by her husband John Lenahan in 1993, her sister Joan Thompson in 2007, and her great grandson Lincoln Makai Music. She is survived by her son Brian Lenahan of Westbrook, Connecticut; her daughters JoAnn Harrigan and Marie Mabry both of Neptune Beach, Florida and her grandchildren Shanna, Megan, Patrick, Bridget and Amber and great grandchildren Alice, Adeline, Aria, Ailey Bay, Sam, Darcy and James, many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday August 20, 2020 at 1pm at New Calvary Cemetery, Parlin. Arrangements are under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy, NJ 08879. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to www.CommunityHospice.com